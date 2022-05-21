Sasha Banks & Naomi Suspended Indefinitely, WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Vacated

We now know the fallout of Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE Raw mid-show.

During the May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, play-by-play ace Michael Cole announced that Sasha and Naomi have been suspended due to their actions. As a result, a tournament will be held to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Sasha and Naomi were set to perform in a six-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for Bianca Belair‘s WWE Raw Women’s Championship. PWInsider reported that Naomi was scheduled to win the match.

Plans changed when Sasha and Naomi put the tag titles on the desk of John Laurinaitis and left the show. It was reported that Sasha had creative differences with Vince McMahon, leading to the incident.

During WWE’s announcement of the suspension, Cole said that both Sasha and Naomi let down millions of WWE fans with their actions.

Sasha was reportedly set to challenge Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell on June 5. Both Sasha and Naomi were expected to lose their singles title matches.

Here is the video of the WWE’s announcement:

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. pic.twitter.com/8xhJe0l5bV — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022

“Let’s talk about what happened this past Monday night when Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked off the show and walked out of the building during Monday Night Raw.

“They were supposed to take part in this, the main event, the six-pack challenge, where the winner would be next in line to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

“However, Sasha and Naomi took the tag team championships into the office of our Head of Talent Relations, left them there, and then promptly walked out of the arena. Their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans and their fellow superstars.

“So, because of what Sasha and Naomi did this past Monday night, they have been suspended indefinitely, and we will have a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.”