BREAKING: Sasha Banks Reportedly Leaves WWE Raw Midshow Over Creative Differences

WWE Raw is going on without Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Banks and Naomi were scheduled to compete on the May 16 episode of Raw. They were going to be in a six-pack challenge involving Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop. The winner was set to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

The commentary team later announced that Sasha and Naomi left the building.

PWInsider is reporting that this is NOT part of the act and Sasha Banks was frustrated over the creative with Vince McMahon. Naomi is apparently on her tag team partner’s side and left with her.

Per PWInsider, #WWERaw main event was changed mid-show when Sasha Banks walked out of the taping over creative differences with Vince McMahon. She wanted changes made and he wouldn't budge, so she left the building. Naomi then left with Sasha. — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) May 17, 2022

Sasha’s exit left WWE in a last-minute pickle, and the company was forced to pivot. The scheduled match has now been changed to singles action between Asuka and Becky.

It’ll be interesting to see what consequences Sasha and Naomi will face after leaving the building. The two currently hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Fans have already compared the situation to CM Punk, who left WWE before Raw went on the air back in 2014. The difference here is, Punk didn’t leave midshow with a match advertised.

When Corey Graves discussed the situation on-air, he did take a shot at Sasha and Naomi. Graves said the two are usually professional but not tonight.