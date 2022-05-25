Sasha Banks Working On Project Amid WWE Suspension

Sasha Banks may be off WWE TV for the foreseeable future but she will be staying busy.

“The Boss” and Naomi were scheduled to perform in a six-pack challenge on the May 16 episode of Raw. They ended up walking out of the show due to creative differences.

It’s been said that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions weren’t happy with how the division was being presented.

PWInsider reported that Naomi was expected to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell on June 5.

Sasha would’ve challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Both Sasha and Naomi were expected to lose those singles title matches.

As a result of their actions, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely.

New Project

Sasha’s cousin, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, recently spoke to Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast.

During the show, Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus revealed that Sasha is possibly working on some NFTs.