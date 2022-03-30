Sasha Banks Recalls Trying To Quit WWE In 2019

Sasha Banks is one of the most influential women’s wrestlers of recent times. She has become an inspiration to many by rising to this level despite all her struggles. Though this journey has not been easy.

The Boss has gone through many ups and downs in her WWE career. One such low point of her career was the WrestleMania season in 2019, when the former champion even tried to quit WWE.

Banks detailed her mindset during the time in an interview with The Athletic. She and Bayley had just become the inaugural women’s tag team champions. Sasha revealed that she had separated her shoulder in a match against Ronda Rousey in January but she didn’t tell this to anyone:

“I had a Make-A-Wish the next day, and I couldn’t move, couldn’t put my clothes on, couldn’t do my hair, Bayley had to come into my room and do that. I didn’t want to tell anybody. Those titles meant so much to me.”

Sasha Banks On Why She Took Time Off

Sasha Banks wanted to make the title reign something special to put the championship on the map. That’s why it was a real blow to her when they had to drop the belts to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35, less than two months into their reign:

“I felt so sad every day, and I didn’t know why, I had to take myself away from a situation and such a fast world where I had to stop and realize who Mercedes was and who Sasha Banks was. I had no time off. I never got to see myself, my family. I took that time to figure out what I loved besides wrestling.”

Thankfully, Vince McMahon declined Sasha’s request for a release. The chairman offered her some time off instead. The Boss returned to the WWE programming after rediscovering her passion four months later.