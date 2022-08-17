Watch: Sasha Banks’ Car Broken Into And Robbed

Wrestling star Sasha Banks had her car broken into and robbed in Oakland by an unidentified person earlier on Monday.

The former champion shared photos and videos of the incident on her Instagram account. The video, as seen below, shows that someone broke the glass from behind.

Banks noted that her car had only been parked there for five minutes. In the caption of one of the stories, she suggested that the thief only managed to steal some hair products.

.@SashaBanksWWE's car got broken into outside of Oakland ? pic.twitter.com/3vC5wZUI2I — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 17, 2022

Oh my God Sasha Banks just got Robbed.



Fuck the person who did this. pic.twitter.com/XVnnATIaHN — ? ? ?? ? GOAT GOD ? ??? ? #Roman2BeltsSZN (@GOATGOD_1000) August 17, 2022

Both Sasha Banks and Naomi made headlines yesterday as well when they attended the premiere of the new Marvel series She Hulk.

The former women’s tag team champions have been absent from the wrestling world ever since they walked out of a Raw episode back in May. Both the WWE stars were frustrated with their creative direction.

Earlier reports had suggested that the former champions had decided to leave WWE for good, and at least Banks had gotten out of her contract with the company.

However, things have changed following Vince McMahon‘s retirement. It’s believed that both Sasha Banks and Naomi have agreed to make a comeback, and the officials are now looking for a suitable opportunity to bring them back.