Sasha Banks and Naomi Attend She-Hulk Premiere Amid Return Rumors (Photos)

Both Sasha Banks and Naomi have kept quiet about their wrestling future since their Raw walkout, but the duo have been making public appearances.

The most recent of these appearances came on Monday when the former WWE women’s tag team champions attended the premiere for new Marvel series She-Hulk.

Banks herself posted photos of her appearance on social media. As seen in the pictures below, both the wrestling stars were donning green attires matching the occasion:

Hi @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/8Ub2WxcWel — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 16, 2022

Both Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE back in May due to creative frustrations. At one point it appeared that both the stars were done with the company with reports indicating that Banks had gotten her release.

Things changed after Vince McMahon retired and Triple H took over the creative in the promotion. It’s now believed that both the stars have agreed to come back, and a deal has been worked out.

WWE has not yet commented on their return, but it’s believed that they will show up once the ongoing women’s tag team championship tournament has concluded.

She Hulk is a new Disney+ series from Marvel. The show follows lawyer Jennifer Walters who becomes a superhero after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner. It’s set to premiere on August 18, 2022.