Sasha Banks Teases Fans: “There is Going to be Something so F***ing Crazy Coming!”

Former Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE on the May 16th edition of RAW.

They were scheduled to compete against each other in a Six-Pack Challenge in the main event and were reportedly going to enter into singles feuds for Hell in a Cell, despite being the champions of the women’s tag team division.

Banks and Naomi reportedly walked into former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office and left the belts on his desk before exiting the arena. The former champs have been rumored to return to WWE for some time now but nothing has come to fruition yet. Sasha was recently backstage at a Live Event in Mexico.

Sasha Banks Teases Fans

The Boss took to Instagram today and teased fans that something is coming in the near future. Sasha stated that there is a date approaching that she has been waiting for the past six months. Banks thanked the fans for being with her for so long and added that something crazy is coming in the near future.

As time passes, there has been so much growth and there has been so much beautiful opportunity, and a journey that I have been loving. But as the time also goes on, the date is coming that I’ve been waiting for the past six months. And I can’t wait, but I’m really going to make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I’ve been waiting for. I’m very excited and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long. So thank you. But I just want to let you know that there is going to be something so f***ing crazy coming!