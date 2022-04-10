Scott Hall Laid To Rest Friday, Several Wrestlers Attend

Legendary professional wrestler Scott Hall was buried in a private ceremony with friends and family on Friday.

The news of Hall’s burial comes after a post by his son, Cody, on Instagram on Saturday. In attendance for the ceremony were fellow wrestlers Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Diamond Dallas Page.

Cody Hall wrote the following regarding his father:

“We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still feels like I’m going through a ton.

“Being my dads son wasn’t always easy, in fact it used to feel really hard sometimes, he was hard sometimes. But it feels different now, not my burden to bear but my torch to carry going forward.

“A legacy from a legend. It feels like he’s with me now. The whole world feels different now. I feel so different now. Death is part of the circle of life, and my father lives through me.

“And so many memories live in my head and my heart forever now, all the sayings he had, all the facial expressions, going fishing together, him blasting Shaggy -“ it wasn’t me “ every morning to wake us up for school, thinking George foreman turkey burgers are a delicacy, singing country songs on our drives, the spot on the side of the garage we’d both pee in to see how deep we could go, wearing our matching #HallGood shirts and color coordinating outfits, seeing him when he was ON how he could light up and flip a switch and be the best person you could ever meet.

“He was my best friend, he taught me everything I know. And I’ll never ever forget it.

I love you dad.”

Hall passed away last month following complications from hip surgery. Hall had fallen at home and required the surgery. He subsequently suffered three heart attacks and was forced to be put on life support.

Hall was taken off life support once his family could be at his side to say goodbye. He died on Monday, March 14th.

Hall’s jump to WCW in 1996 kicked the Monday Night Wars into high gear. He famously appeared on the Memorial Day edition of WCW Nitro out of the crowd, shocking those in attendance and watching at home. Not long after that arrival, Kevin Nash showed up during the June WCW Great American Bash PPV event. Then, at WCW’s Bash at the Beach PPV in July, Hulk Hogan joined the duo to form the nWo.

