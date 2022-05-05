Shad Gaspard & Muhammad Hassan Comic To Be Adapted Into Feature Film

A comic series created by Muhammad Hassan and the late-Shad Gaspard is to be adapted into a feature film.

The pair of former WWE Superstars worked together to create ‘Assassin & Son’ which focuses on the titular assassin, Donovan Braddock, who works with a team of covert killers known as ‘The Horsemen.’

When Braddock’s wife is killed in front of their son, the father-son duo set out on a quest of revenge and family ties.

Deadline reports that State Street Pictures have picked up the comic series to adapt into a movie but no release date has been confirmed.

State Street Creative Executive, Lawrence Mott told Deadline about his excitement to bring ‘Assassin & Son’ to the big screen:

“What excites us creatively is the balance of hard-hitting action and emotional themes presented in the source material.“

“We met Shad at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. He was known for his brawn in the world of wrestling, but what we were taken by was his humor, intelligence and creative genius,” added Don Handfield of Scout Comics. “We were blown away by his and Marc’s comic, and we’re proud to bring it to the world.

State Street Pictures was founded in 1990 by filmmaker George Tillman Jr (The Hate U Give) and Robert Teitel.

Gaspard tragically passed away saving the life of his son Aryeh in May 2020, days before the publication of the first issue.

Last month he was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award recipient, which was accepted by Aryeh and his wife Siliana.