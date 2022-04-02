Shad Gaspard Honoured With Warrior Award At Hall Of Fame

The late Shad Gaspard was posthumously honored with the Warrior Award at this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The former WWE star’s wife Siliana and his son Aryeh were in the attendance. While taking the award, Siliana described Shad as a sheepdog who always protected his flock:

“There are endless stories I can tell about shad standing up for others, helping others, and fighting for what was right. Shad used to tell our son that there are two types of men in the world, The wolves and the sheepdogs, and he would tell him to always be a sheepdog. The definition of a sheepdog is as follows.

The Sheep Dog protects the flock of sheep from the wolves, by combining elements from both the sheep and the wolf. They are empathetic towards others, yet they understand violence and aggression. Most importantly, they know how to use their aggression to protect others. The true definition of Shad.” She said about Shad Gaspard.

A true hero in every sense of the word.



Shad Gaspard's wife and son are presented with the #WarriorAward. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/IYJcUO16Me — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022

Siliana went on to tell her son that he was a sheepdog too. It was something Shad had seen long before her. She told Aryeh that the best of Shad lived in him and she wants him to hold his head high anytime anyone speaks of his dad. Shad Gaspard was given the award after he passed away while heroically saving his son from a strong current at Venice beach in May 2020.