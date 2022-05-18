Shad Gaspard Foundation Nears Petition Goal For Safer Beaches

The Shad Gaspard foundation has started a campaign to ensure better security arrangements at the beaches of Los Angeles.

The foundation run by the widow of the late WWE star and other family members has initiated a petition to put proper warning flags over the beaches of the city.

The petition mentions how 456 rescues had already been made over the weekend at the Venice beach where Gaspard later drowned after getting caught in a current.

The Shad Gaspard Foundation is demanding to get warning flags placed on Venice beach, Dockweiler State beach, Sunset beach, Marina beach, Mother’s beach, Play Del Rey beach, Pacific Ocean beach, Will Rogers State beach, and Santa Monica beach:

The Tragic Death Of Shad Gaspard

Shad had multiple runs with WWE between 2002 and 2010. He is probably best known for his work as part of the Cryme Tyme tag team on the main roster.

The late wrestling star passed away in a tragic manner back on May 17, 2020. He was visiting the Venice beach with his family when Shad and his son got caught in a strong rip current.

When lifeguards approached, Gaspard requested them to save his son first. Unfortunately, the late star had disappeared when guards returned. His body was found 2 days later.