Snoop Dogg Gifted Custom WWE Championship Belt

This week, WWE hosted its WrestleMania 39 tickets launch event, with a star-studded show in Los Angeles, California.

Snoop Dogg was at the event, and presented Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair with some Death Row chains as a gift, but the pair also had something special for him.

Snoop’s Title

A WWE Hall of Famer, rap legend Snoop Dogg already has plenty of accolades to his name, but now has his own custom championship title.

During the event, Lynch and Belair were on hand to present Snoop with the title, with the help from some of the LA Lakers Cheerleaders team.

Belair said it was a one-of-a-kind custom WWE Championship, which is white and gold with green accents.

Snoop was clearly thrilled by the gift, which he proudly held over his head.

Snoop and WWE

The self-professed ‘Dogg-father of WrestleMania’ has made multiple appearances for WWE over the years.

At WrestleMania 24 in 2008, Snoop was the master of ceremonies for the Lumberjill tag-team match between Maria & Ashley and Melina & Beth Phoenix.

After being confronted by Santino Marella, Snoop leveled the former Intercontinental Champion before sharing a kiss with Maria.

In 2009, Snoop was the guest host of Monday Night Raw and again got physical, tackling Chavo Guerrero with a spear during a segment including Hornswoggle.

In 2016, Snoop performed at WrestleMania, providing a track for his cousin Sasha Banks, who challenged for the WWE Women’s Championship.

That same year, he would enter the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the celebrity wing.