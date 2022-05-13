Starrcast Convention Returning for SummerSlam Weekend

The popular Starrcast wrestling fan convention is returning this summer after a 3-year hiatus.

On Friday, SEScoops received word that Starrcast V is headed to Nashville, Tennessee, from July 29th – 31st. This coincides with WWE SummerSlam weekend.

The event will also be made available worldwide, exclusively on FITE.

“The number one question I’ve gotten over the past three years, at live shows, on social media, or in interviews is, ‘When is the next STARRCAST,’ said STARRCAST founder and creator Conrad Thompson.

“I’m so happy I can finally answer; July 29th through the 31st at the beautiful Nashville Fairgrounds. As our Top Guys at AdFreeShows.com know, when my team and I get together on these events, our goal is to over-deliver for the fans, and the line-up and events we have scheduled for STARRCAST V will make it a can’t miss event for any wrestling fan.”

FITE COO Michael Weber also commented on partnering with STARRCAST once again

“Having already worked with Conrad Thompson and his team on the previous four, very-successful STARRCAST events, FITE is excited to present STARRCAST V. The excitement that a STARRCAST event brings to those in attendance, and extending to those watching at home, is second-to-none,” said Weber. “I have fans to this day talk to me about re-watching the stage shows and events from the past STARRCAST events on FITE. We can’t wait to be in Nashville to present what’s going to be another historic event for professional wrestling fans.”

Starrcast tickets go on sale Friday, May 20th. For more information, visit Starrcast.com.