Former AEW Star Cites Lack Of TV Time As Reason For Departure

Former AEW star Stu Grayson has cited the lack of TV time as the reason behind his departure from Tony Khan‘s promotion. The former Dark Order member recently had an interview with Slam Wrestling. He discussed his post-AEW appearances and more during the talk.

Speaking about his departure from the company, Grayson mentioned how Kenny Omega has been trying to work with him for a long time. Stu spent most of his AEW career wrestling matches on Dark and only got to wrestle on TV in multi-men matches. He noted how it’s hard to show how good you are in limited TV time:

“It’s very hard to show the world how good you are in such a limited amount of time, I would trade in a hundred dark matches for 15 minutes on television,”

Stu Grayson then explained that his intention wasn’t to make more money but to be given more opportunities and be challenged:

“I never wanted to get paid to do nothing. I’d rather make less money and be useful than being useless and make a ton of money.

That’s not how I am. I need to be challenged. I would go to the gym and hit a massive leg day so that way I’d feel challenged,”

Stu Grayson left AEW in May this year. His contract with the company had expired and both sides were unable to reach a new agreement.