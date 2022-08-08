Another Big AEW Star Seemingly Unhappy With The Company

Tony Khan and AEW have been on a hiring spree in the last year or so. They have brought in people like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli.

However, these big signings have also led to some other names being overlooked, who fans believed would be presented properly after joining the company.

AEW star Miro suggested that he wasn’t happy with his position within the promotion just yesterday. Now Andrade has joined this list.

The former NXT champion recently liked a tweet from a fan calling out Tony Khan for signing ex-WWE stars just to have them doing nothing in the promotion:

Just like Miro, Andrade also joined All Elite Wrestling not long after leaving WWE in June last year. The former US champion was frustrated with the lack of exposure in the Vince McMahon-owned promotion.

However, the former La Sombra hasn’t found himself in a much better position after jumping ships. He hasn’t been put in any significant feuds and has had no title runs in his first year in AEW.

He has also been caught in the rivalry between AAA and CMLL, which led to a big Forbidden Door match between him and Will Ospreay getting nixed.

With Triple H taking over the control of WWE creative, the prospect of someone like Andrade being pushed in the rival promotion has increased significantly.

Though there is no word on if Andrade’s unhappiness in AEW has anything to do with the recent changes in WWE.