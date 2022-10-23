WWE Superstar’s Return to NXT & Gimmick Change Teased at Halloween Havoc

Dominik Dijakovic is likely on his way back to WWE NXT according to a vignette played at last night’s Halloween Havoc.

Dijakovic was part of the gold brand from 2017 to 2020 where he unsuccessfully challenged for both the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship.

In 2020, Dijakovic was called-up to WWE’s main roster as ‘T-Bar,’ part of the ‘Retribution’ stable.

The stable had limited success and was dismantled in early 2021.

Back to NXT?

During last night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event, a vignette aired of a mask being burned in a fire.

Upon closer inspection, it appears to be T-Bar’s mask that was burned, which fans have taken as sign of the character being scrapped.

The fact that the segment aired during Halloween Havoc has also led fans to believe Dijakovic is returning to the gold brand.

Earlier this month, T-Bar wiped all images from his Twitter account, and his profile picture is just black.

After the Halloween Havoc vignette, T-Bar shared a quote from 1995 thriller ‘Se7en.’

If you kill him, he will win.

Become vengeance.

Become wrath. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 23, 2022

Retribution

Retribution were booked strongly at the start, interfering in several matches, but quickly slipped down the card when they were given names and masks fans ridiculed.

Shane Thorne, who portrayed Slapjack, was repackaged as a Crocodile Dundee-esque character shortly before his release in November 2021.

Reckoning, aka Mia Yim, was also released last November, and has since joined Impact Wrestling, but left the promotion recently.

Mace has kept his name following the end of Retribution but is now part of the Maximum Male Models.

Mustafa Ali, the group’s leader, recently turned face and has teased involvement in the United States Championship scene.