Dijak Shares Backstage Forbidden Door Photo After Sudden WWE Exit

Former WWE Superstar Dominik Dijakovic has had fans speculating on his next move after being present at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door.

The third annual Forbidden Door show saw talent from AEW and New Japan converge on the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. In addition to the two titular promotions, wrestlers from STARDOM and CMLL were also involved as part of the show’s 14-match card.

Dijak At Forbidden Door

Dijakovic didn’t appear during AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door but he was at the UBS Arena. Taking to social media, the ex-Superstar shared a backstage photo of his sunglasses in front of a screen showing the event. To make his point clear, Dijakovic tagged AEW President Tony Khan as well as the company itself.

Dijakovic’s presence at the show came after he teased making an appearance and will no doubt fuel speculation that the former WWE Superstar could soon be All-Elite. Dijakovic announced his sudden exit from WWE last week after reports that his contract was set to expire in June 2024. According to the Retribution alum, WWE made no serious effort to re-sign him despite drafting him to the main roster in the 2024 WWE Supplemental Draft.

Where Else for Dijak?

AEW may not be the only option for Dijakovic now that his time with WWE has ended. Speaking last week, the former Superstar said in an interview with Joe Lowry that he is interested in appearing for TNA Wrestling and that the two sides had been in communication.

Dijak made clear however that these talks have not been contract negotiations. Ironically, TNA forged a partnership with WWE NXT this year shortly after Dijak’s call-up to the main roster.