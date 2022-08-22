Superstars & Referee Win 24/7 Championship at WWE Live Event

In WWE, title changes are usually reserved for Premium Live Events and TV shows but that’s not always the case.

On rare occasions, WWE will have titles change hands at untelevised live events to give the fans in attendance an extra special moment.

Title Changes

At a WWE Live event in London, Ontario, Canada, the 24/7 Championship changed hands several times.

Dana Brooke walked into the event as Champion but lost the title to Tamina Snuka.

Snuka’s reign, her fifth reign overall, ended in seconds when she was pinned by Nikki A.S.H, marking the Scottish wrestler’s third reign as champion.

WWE referee Shawn Bennett had his own brief moment of glory, pinning Nikki to win the title, marking the first time an active referee had become champion in WWE.

Bennett’s history-making victory was also short-lived, as he lost the title an estimated ten seconds later to Snuka.

Snuka’s sixth reign ended shortly after, being pinned by Brooke, who left the show with the 24/7 Title, now an eight-time holder of the gold.

New #WWE 24/7 champion at #WWELondon!



(for about 10 seconds – it started with @WWENikkiASH winning a triple threat. Nikki was pinned by ref Shawn Bennett, who was then beaten by @TaminaSnuka before @DanaBrookeWWE regained her title) pic.twitter.com/8knhqfl9SX — Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) August 22, 2022

The 24/7 Championship

Introduced by Mick Foley in 2019, the 24/7 Championship is WWE’s answer to the Hardcore Championship of the Attitude Era.

Unlike its predecessor, the 24/7 title focuses on comedy rather than violent wrestling.

While the title faced criticism from fans at first, thanks in part to its design, the championship would later win over audiences due who appreciated the comedic aspect of the title changes.