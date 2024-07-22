MVP’s time could be finally finished with WWE and so could another that has been with the company for a long time.

According to PWNexus on social media, both MVP and Tamina Snuka join Bobby Lashley in being off of WWE’s internal roster. MVP hasn’t been seen on WWE television in over 100 days as he last accompanied Omos to the ring for the Andre The Giant battle royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 40. As for Tamina, she’s been off WWE television for well over a year as she last battled Michin on an episode of WWE Main Event.

MVP may have reacted to the report, as he simply posted a “salute” emoji, possibly implying that he could be bidding farewell to WWE and later had a video noting that he was working out with his son and was in good spirits.

Since returning to WWE, MVP has mostly been in the manageriatl role, but would also wrestle from time to time. Along with Lashley, MVP was an intrical part of the notorious Hurt Business faction and his presence certainly helped to elevate ‘The All Mighty’ for a memorable WWE Championship run.

Tamina has been all over the WWE grid, but her most recent memorable run is arguably her tag partnership with Natalya. Nattie was greatly speculated to be leaving WWE in recent months, but she ultimately inked a new deal with WWE.

