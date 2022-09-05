Swerve In Our Glory Retain Tag Team Titles at AEW All Out

Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) made their latest defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event.

The match saw a strong start by The Acclaimed. However, most of the match saw Bowens sell his knee and get worked over. Bowens with an overcastle to Lee before getting the hot tag to Caster.

The Acclaimed suplexed Lee off the top rope. Strickland hit a stomp to Bowens for 2. Caster with a superkick to Lee then an AA to Lee. Bowens with a slam to Strickland then Caster with the mic drop for 2. The end came when Lee and Strickland hit their double team finisher to Bowens.

The fans are on their feet and in disbelief right now, with this #AEW World Tag Team title match! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/XMTF7VYTG1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

The Acclaimed’s Journey

The match was set up on the August 24, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite when Lee and Strickland aided The Acclaimed as they were taken out by Gunn Club as they tried to aid a beaten down Billy Gunn.

They had a staredown before The Acclaimed challenged the champions in a backstage promo afterward.

Lee and Strickland became the champions on the July 13th edition of Dynamite when they beat then-champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) in a triple threat match.

What are your thoughts on the champs retaining the AEW Tag Team Titles? Was this the right call by AEW officials? Sound off in the comment section.