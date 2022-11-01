WWE Superstar Getting His Old Name Back Soon

Another WWE Superstar is set to undergo a name change, but this is one that most fans will appreciate.

WWE has a penchant for shortening wrestler names, a practice that appears to be on its way out since Triple H took over as the head of creative. We’ve also seen countless NXT stars saddled with cringeworthy generic monikers that are straight out of the Superstar Name Generator 3000.

Over the past several weeks, WWE has run vignettes on NXT television depicting a shadowy figure burning a Retribution mask and letting fans know that his ‘second coming’ is imminent.

The Return of Donovan Dijak

T-BAR of the defunct Retribution faction is now listed as Donovan Dijak on WWE’s internal roster, according to a report at PWInsider. Dijak used this name early in his wrestling career, including in Ring of Honor. He wrestled as Chris Dijak and Dominik Dijakovic in NXT before he was repackaged for the short-lived Retribution angle.

Triple H is said to be a strong proponent of Donovan Dijak, so he should fare well upon his return to WWE’s developmental brand. His most recent match for WWE took place on the September 5th edition of Main Event.

Dijak’s Superstar Profile at the WWE website still lists him as T-Bar, but expect to see that change in the coming weeks when he officially returns as his old persona.