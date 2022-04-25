Tammy Sytch Defiant After Recent Fatal Car Accident

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch (Sunny) is speaking out about her latest automobile incident that resulted in the death of one driver.

Sytch was involved in a three-car crash in Ormond Beach, Florida on March 25, 2022.

The Ormond Beach Police issued a statement noting that Sytch allegedly crashed into a stopped vehicle, which collided with the vehicle in front of it.

“Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event. Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life.”

Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, the driver allegedly hit by Sunny, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center but was pronounced dead.

The estate of Julian L. Lasseter filed a lawsuit against Sytch (and her boyfriend, James F. Pente) on April 12th.The lawsuit alleges that Sytch was intoxicated and “negligently operated or maintained her motor vehicle” which led to the accident.

Tammy Sytch Admits No Fault

Sytch claims she was not intoxicated at the time of the fatal accident, but actually suffered a seizure while driving.

A fan on Twitter asked Sytch how fast she was driving and if she was impaired.

She claims she was driving 10 miles per hour, the victim died of a heart attack and she had suffered a seizure.

Hmmmabout 10 since I was slowing down to. Light. But he had a heart. Attack. Nothing to do with my seizure — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) April 22, 2022

Sytch also addressed addressed all the negativity she’s received on social media since the accident. “QUESTION FOR ALL: why follow me (and others) just to write nasty comments and derogatory remarks? Is your life that fucking boring?? Can’t you think of something to do? Like assemble LEGOS?? or dress like Star Wars characters? Doesn’t it show your insecurities ??”