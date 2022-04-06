Tammy Sytch (Sunny) Could Face Charges In Fatal Three-Car Crash

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, known to wrestling fans as Sunny, may be facing criminal charges yet again, only this time things are far more serious.

Ormond Beach Police have issued a statement revealing a fatal three-car crash occurred on March 25. Police say the investigation is ongoing and could lead to criminal charges.

Sunny May Be Facing Serious Criminal Charges

In a press release, Ormond Beach Police stated that Sunny was driving southbound on U.S. 1 at around 8:28 p.m. and failed to stop. As a result, she allegedly crashed into a stopped vehicle, which collided with the vehicle in front of it.

Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, the driver allegedly hit by Sunny, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center but was pronounced dead.

Here is a statement from Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey (h/t Ormond Beach Observer):

“Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event. Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life.”

Police have been allowed to collect a blood sample after a search warrant was approved and executed. The sample is being used to determine whether or not Sunny was under the influence. The toxicology results are pending.

Sunny was treated at Halifax Health and released. Another driver and passengers did suffer injuries but did not go to the hospital.

The WWE Hall of Famer has had a slew of legal issues in her life. She was arrested back in January for weapons possession and terroristic threats.