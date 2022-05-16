Tammy Sytch’s Fiance Reacts To Sytch Remanded To Jail In DUI Manslaughter Case

Tammy Sytch was remanded back to jail after her bond was revoked in her DUI manslaughter case last Friday. The judge granted a motion by the state for pretrial detention as they stated Sytch “posed a threat of harm to the community” based on her “past and present patterns of behavior and other relevant facts.”

Sytch had been out on a $227,500 bond after she was arrested on May 6th stemming from the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter this past March during a traffic incident in Ormond Beach, Florida.

The charges include one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

James Pente, Sytch’s fiance, spoke with WKMG News 6 and WESH-TV about Sytch’s bail being revoked in the fatal car accident.

“I think that this whole process — everyone’s been hurt, not just the family. I feel terrible for that guy’s family.” He continued, “They should have decided she was a threat to society before they granted a $225,00 bond, had me pay $22,000.”

The officer who responded to the incident said Sytch acknowledged that she had been drinking vodka before and had gone out to get a diet iced tea when the accident happened. He said that he saw an “unsealed bottle of Grey Goose” in the passenger-side floorboard of Sytch’s car.

Her next hearing will be on May 31st.

