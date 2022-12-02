Teddy Long Wants Randy Orton to Make “the Right Decision” Amid Ongoing Injury

Has Randy Orton‘s incredible professional wrestling career come to an unfortunate end?

That’s certainly what some people believe, with the Viper spending most of this year out with a back injury suffered in May.

Orton’s most recent match saw him and Riddle lose the Raw Tag Team Championships to The Usos in the title-unification match with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Listen to the Experts

When Orton was moved to SmackDown in 2005, he worked with Teddy Long, the on-screen general manager of the blue brand.

Orton would work with Long again when he was redrafted to SmackDown in 2011.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Long discussed Orton’s future, calling the former WWE World Champion a good friend of his.

“Randy Orton, a great friend of mine, too, had a lot of great times with him there. I just hope Randy makes the right decision, you know. There are people like Edge, Kurt Angle, that said [sic] they wouldn’t come back once they found out they had injuries and the doctors told them it’d be dangerous for them to return to the ring.”

Later in the interview, Long again expressed the importance of listening to medical experts.

“I just hope Randy does the right thing. If the doctors tell you to stay out of the ring, I suggest you stay out of the ring.” Teddy Long.

Original Plans

Orton’s injury is much worse than what WWE had first feared, and there had been plans for the Legend Killer to have returned by now.

In June, it was reported that the company’s plan for Summerslam would have seen Orton challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Of course, that didn’t happen, and Reigns instead faced Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match, promoted as the final collision between the two.

