Tessa Blanchard Likely Done With WOW

Tessa Blanchard may have just burned yet another bridge.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the belief is that Tessa Blanchard’s time with WOW has come to an end. The report notes that this isn’t a confirmation but that’s the feeling at this time.

Heat On Tessa … Again

The news comes off the heels of reported backlash after Tessa “tore apart” Samantha Sage during a promo class in April. Fightful had the initial report.

It was also said that Tessa Blanchard was removed from her role heading the workshop classes and that Selina Majors has taken her place.

Also in the Fightful report, a source implied that Tessa will only be able to find work in Mexico going forward. On top of that, a former WOW star was under the impression that Tessa was done with the company.

Tessa seemed to fan the flames when taking to social media to share a post with the following quote:

“When standing up for your beliefs becomes a matter of great inconvenience, will you stand anyway?”

Problematic Behavior

This isn’t the first time Tessa has been on the outs with someone. She had a nasty split from IMPACT Wrestling back in 2020. It was reported that Tessa agreed to record videos for an IMPACT taping but she never did.

At the time, Tessa was IMPACT’s world champion. There was a claim that Blanchard refused to send the title back but her camp denied that accusation.

Speaking of accusations, Tessa was accused of hurling a racial slur toward La Rosa Negra back in 2017 during a show in Japan. Several notable wrestlers have backed La Rosa Negra on this claim including Allysin Kay and AEW star Rebel.

Tessa has also been accused of bullying by the likes of IMPACT star Chelsea Green. Blanchard has denied the accusations of racism and bullying.