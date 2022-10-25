Tessa Blanchard Gives Update on her Life and Wrestling Career

Tessa Blanchard is in no hurry to get back in the ring at this time and is instead focussing on what makes her happy.

Blanchard, once considered one of the best female wrestlers at the time, has wrestled just one match in the past two years, competing for Hurricane Pro Wrestling in July 2022.

Shortly before her Impact World Championship victory in January 2020, Blanchard was accused of using racist language among other accusations of bullying.

Life Outside the Ring

Blanchard’s in-ring career is uncertain at this time, but the former Impact World Champion is building her skills outside of the ring.

Speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Blanchard said that her focus right now is her education (via Fightful.)

“Right now, I’m in school, which is my main focus. That’s my main focus right now. I try to do one or two of the wrestling get-togethers or matches a month. Honestly, not too much more than that at the moment.”

Blanchard is studying at the University of Texas in San Antonio and is doing a course on International Affairs.

Wrestling Future

Blanchard was able to hold her own against both male and female wrestlers, but hasn’t stepped in the ring full-time in years.

Addressing her future in the ring, Blanchard did not rule out wrestling again, but made it clear that it is not a priority at this time.

“Doing whatever makes me feel happy, that’s really my main focus right now. My happiness. I don’t want to compromise my happiness for anything. Not for money, not for popularity, not for followers, not for any of that.”

Tessa is the daughter of wrestling legend Tully Blanchard, who is signed to AEW and is working with the company’s sister promotion Ring of Honor.