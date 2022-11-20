The Acclaimed Retain AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear

Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) attempted to regain the AEW Tag Team Titles from The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The match was a typical tag team format before everyone started doing moves in the ring with some legal and some not. Caster with a hurricanrana then a leg drop off the top rope to Lee. Caster with a crossbody off the top rope to Lee off the apron through part of the barricade. Swerve wanted Lee to smash Bowens’ finger, but he refused. Swerve slapped him and Lee walked out on him. The Acclaimed won with their finisher.

.@RealKeithLee just tossing bodies left and right!



Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now

?https://t.co/ufkkXQTkk6 pic.twitter.com/3377L965dA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

Probably not the way @RealKeithLee imagined how this #AEW World Tag Team Championship match would go…



Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now

?https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/ZoDyuknUXi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

This was the third match between them. The first bout at All Out, which saw Swerve In Our Glory retain the titles, a surprising finish as many fans expected to see a title change.

The rematch took place when The Acclaimed beat Swerve In Our Glory for the titles at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event in September from New York City.

Lee and Strickland became the champions on the July 13th edition of Dynamite when they beat then-champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) in a triple threat match.