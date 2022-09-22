The Acclaimed Win AEW Tag Team Titles at Dynamite: Grand Slam

Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) made their latest defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event on Wednesday night from New York City.

The match was the second bout on the card. There was a moment where Strickland hit Lee by accident, and it looked like The Acclaimed was going to win, but it was a near fall. Billy Gunn hit Strickland with the fameasser on the floor when the referee wasn’t looking and Caster and Bowens hit their finisher to him in the ring for the win.

Scissor Party by #TheAcclaimed gets cut short by a dropkick by @swerveconfident! Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/utFUCZ7iJI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

The Acclaimed’s Journey

This was a rematch from All Out, which saw Swerve In Our Glory retain the titles, a surprising finish as many fans expected to see a title change.

Lee and Strickland became the champions on the July 13th edition of Dynamite when they beat then-champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) in a triple threat match.

What are your thoughts on Max Caster & Anthony Bowens winning the AEW Tag Team Titles? Was this the right call by AEW officials? Sound off in the comment section.