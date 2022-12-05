The Bloodline Honors Umaga on the Anniversary of his Passing

Sunday, December 4 marked the 13 years since the passing of former WWE Superstar Umaga (Edward Smith Fatu). He was a member of legendary Anoa?i family.

Bloodline member Jey Uso honored The Samoan Bulldozer on social media on the anniversary of his untimely death.

As seen below, he posted photos on Instagram remembering his late uncle. The caption reads, “Dec 4th be a sad day. Then, ALL the great memories brightens it up.??? Love u mane.”

Several wrestling personalities liked and commented on the post, including Chris Jeriocho, Chavo Guerrero, Bayley and Renee Paquette.

Jey Uso is very proud of his uncle and his family heritage. In a 2021 interview with Yahoo! Sports, he credted the Samoan people for ‘making’ wrestling.

“I think the Samoan people have made wrestling,” he said. “Pro wrestling is right down our alley, we’re just physical people, strong, quick. I feel like we were just made to do this. Being a part of it now and seeing all of the blood that has been laid before me, the whole family tree, it’s very humbling and I’m so proud I am part of this.”

Both Uso brothers have spoken candidly about the way Umaga changed their lives:

Umaga Lives on

The Bloodline faction is comprised of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa (plus honorary Uce, Sami Zayn). WWE broadcaster Corey Graves recently compared Sikoa to Umaga on the After the Bell podcast.

“His reactions reminded me very much of Umaga,” said Graves. “I said it on the air with all due respect, because I know in what regard the family looks at Umaga and with what reference he is viewed within the family. So I would never say that as a flippant comment. A smaller, more compact version, but the same hard-hitting impact. The same savagery once he gets going.”

Remembering Umaga

WWE has created this playlist recapping some of Umaga’s greatest in-ring moments. He was an active Superstar from 2001-2003 (as Jamal of the ‘Three Minute Warning’ tag team) and later 2005-2009 (as Umaga).