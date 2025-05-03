Released Star Takes Aim At The Bloodline & Roman Reigns After WWE Exit

WWE has initiated its latest round of talent releases, affecting Superstars from both WWE NXT and the main roster. While many of those released have expressed gratitude and optimism for their futures, Keanu Carver has taken a different approach.

Following his release, Carver quickly garnered attention on social media. In response to a fan suggesting he was “too hood for WWE,” Carver remarked that WWE fans are busy “d***eating these Samoan mfs,” a clear reference to The Bloodline faction. He also alluded to voting for Donald Trump, referencing Roman Reigns’ support for the 47th President.

The post sparked significant discussion, seemingly overwhelming Carver. He subsequently deleted the post and has since deactivated his X account, offering no explanation before leaving the platform.

Carver made his WWE NXT debut in December 2023, facing Riley Osborne in that year’s NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament. Now, with both Osborne and Carver no longer part of WWE, Carver is candidly expressing his sentiments following his departure.