The Bloodline Wins Men’s WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series

The first-ever WarGames match for the male WWE stars on the main roster is in the history books as the men’s version of the match was memorable and saw The Bloodline come out victorious.

WWE held the match at the Survivor Series event with the expected main event seeing The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens).

The match opened with Jey and Butch before Holland got into the ring. Zayn was the next one in as it was a way for Reigns to test the trust he has for Zayn. Butch with a spring board moonsault to take out Jey and Zayn. McIntyre and Jimmy were next in. Owens got into the ring with a chair. Owens powerslamed Jimmy through a table. The final three competitors to enter the bout were Solo, Sheamus, and Reigns.

Reigns speared Ridge through a table. Solo sent McIntyre through a table. Owens with a stunner to Solo for 2. Owens with a stunner to Reigns for 2 as Zayn stopped the referee from counting to three. Zayn hit a low blow to Owens and acted like he regretted it before he hit a big boot to Owens before Jey hit a splash to Owens for the win. Jey and Zayn hugged it out after the match.

And here we go!



Jey @WWEUsos & Butch begin the #WarGames Match at #SurvivorSeries. But who will be next to enter the legendary structure? pic.twitter.com/3Or0QOOP0e — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2022

The last Men’s WarGames match to be held before this night was last December at the NXT WarGames event featuring Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) going over Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight).