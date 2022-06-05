The Creed Brothers Win Tag Team Titles At WWE NXT In Your House

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defended their titles against The Creed Brothers at Saturday’s WWE NXT In Your House event.

The match, held in Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center on Peacock, the challengers controlled the action early and even had them in double submissions. The champions eventually got in control and beat down Julius for a few minutes. Brutus got the hot tag and just started throwing Elton around. The finish saw Brutus hit a powerslam then Julius with a shooting star press.

It's ALL on the line for both teams with the #NXTTagTitles up for grabs at #NXTIYH!



Can @brutuscreedwwe and @juliuscreedwwe achieve their awaited career highlight or will there be a post-match YES BOY for #PrettyDeadly? pic.twitter.com/jSjHZpYoLs — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2022

Pretty Deadly made their NXT 2.0 debut by attacking The Creed Brothers in March as they were revealed as the mystery team that had previously attacked The Creed Brothers at NXT Roadblock.

Pretty Deadly won the NXT Tag Team titles in a gauntlet match on April 12 after the titles had been declared vacant due to Nash Carter of MSK being released by WWE.

WWE holds the fallout episode from this show of NXT on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if WWE continues this feud or goes in a different direction. Either way, they put on one heck of a match that delivered.