The Great Khali Accused of Slapping Toll Worker

Former WWE talent Dalip Singh Rana (The Great Khali) is accused of slapping a toll worker in India.

Tribune India reports that the incident occurred on July 11 as Khali was traveling from Jalandhar in Punjab to Karnal, Haryana. The publication also has a video of the incident, but it doesn’t show that Khali attacked the toll worker.

However, the video does show Khali confronting two toll workers as they try to put a barricade in front of his car. Khali takes it upon himself to stop them so that he can leave.

Khali is accused of attacking the worker for asking him for his ID to pass the toll when asked by police. The former wrestler shared his side of the incident and accused the toll worker of blackmailing him for a selfie.

The report states that both Khali and the toll worker deny wrongdoing towards each other. Khali also shared his experience in an Instagram post and felt that people that mistreat celebrities should be punished.

Tribune India translated Khali’s Instagram post.

“…Yesterday, while going to Karnel, tax toll employee of Phillaur stopped my car and misbehaved for selfie. When I denied selfie, he ruthlessly passed racist comments and used bad words. That’s all I want to say,” said Khali.

What’s Next for The Great Khali?

It doesn’t seem like either side will move forward with the police about the incident.

The reports shared, “Ladhowal police station on Tuesday said no complaint was lodged by either of the two sides.”

The situation could change, and SEScoops will provide an update if it does. As of now, it doesn’t appear either Khali or the toll worker is interested in revisiting the situation.

The former wrestler is also looking to put his focus on helping the Bharatiya Janata Political Party. He joined the party earlier this year and expressed how he is impressed with the work India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done.

Despite the accusation and the video, Khali hasn’t admitted that he assaulted the worker.