The Hardys Eyeing IWGP Tag Team Championship At Forbidden Door

The Hardys have long cemented their legacy but they may not be done adding more hardware to their mantle.

On June 26, AEW and NJPW will team up for a special cross-promotion event dubbed, “Forbidden Door.” The action will be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. No matches have been announced at this time but The Hardys seem to already have one goal in mind.

The Hardys Want Gold In NJPW

Matt and Jeff are looking to add to their already stellar legacies. In a new video posted by AEW, Matt said he and his brother have their sights set on IWGP gold.

#TheHardys are on a brand new expedition for gold as they prepare for #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR LIVE from the @UnitedCenter in Chicago on Sunday June 26! Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY May 6 at 10am CT / 11am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ & @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/BjYcWqo9Ok — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 1, 2022

“The Forbidden Door event is going to be massive. It is going to be huge and blow people’s minds. There should be plenty of opponents for us to ‘DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!’ And you know what, Brother Nero? We never held the New Japan Pro Wrestling tag team titles. Maybe it’s time for a new expedition of gold. See you at the Forbidden Door.”

Bullet Club members Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens recently captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestling Dontaku. They defeated previous champions Jeff Cobb & The Great-O-Khan as well as Hiroki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi in a three-way tag team title match.

