Young Bucks Feel Superior to the Attitude Era’s Best Teams

The Young Bucks are gearing up for action against The Hardys this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing.

The match is a clash between two teams of brothers known for their high-flying and high-risk arsenal of moves.

Ahead of the match this Sunday, the Young Bucks are using their social media bio to sling mud at the Hardys, as well as the Hardys’ contemporaries from the WWE Attitude Era

Early Tuesday morning, the Bucks let people know to check out their “New bio!” for their latest provocative “hot take.”

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 24, 2022

All Super Talented Tho!

The Young Bucks are very confident in their abilities. How confident are they?

They’re so confident that they believe the Attitude Era’s best tag teams would have been “fodder” for them, had they been active back in the day.

“If we were around during Attitude Era, The Hardyz, Edge/Christian & Dudleyz would’ve been tag team fodder for us,” they wrote on Twitter.

They concluded this bold claim with a disingenuous compliment about those teams. They added,” All super talented tho!,” they wrote.

Talking trash is a big part of pro wrestling, so you can’t fault the Young Bucks for believing they’re better than the Attitude Era’s best team.

Bully Ray, a target of the Young Buck’s latest Twitter bio, didn’t take offense. He replied to the Bucks’s claim by writing, “Huge pop!!”