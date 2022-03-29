The Hardys Are Headed to AAA Triplemania Tijuana

The Hardys are headed south of the border.

Back in January, Mexico’s AAA promotion announced the company would be holding three TripleMania events this year to commemorate its 30-year anniversary:

April 30th (Monterrey)

June 18th (Tijuana)

October 15th (Mexico City)

A press conference on Tuesday where it was revealed that Matt and Jeff Hardy will face Dragon Lee & Dralistico at Triplemania Tijuana.

This will be the Hardys’ first match under the AAA banner. The decorated tag team has only worked in Mexico during their time with WWE.

The Hardys are not the only AEW tag team working for AAA this year. Former AEW tag champions The Young Bucks will face Rey Fenix and AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo at Triplemania Monterrey next month.

Watch Tuesday’s Triplemania Tijuana press conference: