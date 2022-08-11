Vincent Reveals Jay Lethal Was Set To Join The Righteous (Exclusive)

Vincent recently spoke with SEScoops Correspondent Steve Fall about the plans that The Righteous had before Ring Of Honor went on hiatus.

At Impact Hard To Kill, Vincent made his Impact Wrestling debut after a 10-man Hardcore War tag team match attacking Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Heath, and Rhino alongside former Kingdom stablemate Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and PCO.

However, before this, Vincent was a member of the Ring of Honor roster. At the time of his debut, Vincent was one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions after he, Bateman, and Dutch won the titles from Shane Taylor Promotions at ROH Final Battle last year. This was Vincent’s fourth time holding the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

Jay Lethal Was Supposed To Join The Righteous?

Vincent revealed The Righteous’ plans before the ROH hiatus when speaking with SEScoops Correspondent Steve Fall, after being asked if he wanted to bring The Righteous stable to Impact.

“I mean, I did to be honest, but I’m being completely honest with you. Like, I like loved The Righteous, like, you know, thing that we’re doing. Myself, Bateman and Dutch, I wish that could have continued longer because it was going to be pretty awesome. Like we were going to do a whole thing with Jay Lethal where Jay Lethal joins the group and this this whole, like, kind of wild thing moving forward. And we just started getting into it.

And I don’t know if you even watch the tail end of the Ring of Honor, but like, we had just started to get into that, like final battle, the last final battle was supposed to be myself versus Jay Lethal, which starts the story. But obviously, we got the news before that. So everything kind of changed. There’s no point doing it at that point.

I mean, like, at the end of the day, like it would be cool to to have went in there as The Righteous and into Impact because I do think that like that specific vision hasn’t even, you know, scratched the surface of what it could be. So, I think it would be very interesting there. But, you know, I, the end of the day is like, you know that I went there and they allowed me to so I’m very grateful. So it’s not that you know what I mean? It all worked out regardless, at the end of the day, you know what I mean? So it’s still cool.

Yeah, well, locker rooms really great. You know, locker rooms great there, you know, everybody was very, you know, kind of like welcoming. Nobody was not welcoming. There was kind of cool.”

Watch Steve’s interview with Vincent: