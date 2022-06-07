The Truth Behind William Regal’s Arrest

William Regal has opened up on a situation during a plane flight in 1997 that resulted in him being arrested. This was at a time when he was working for WCW and was battling addictions to drugs and alcohol. The flight was from Tokyo, Japan to Detroit Michigan.

During the latest episode of his “Gentleman Villain,” Regal described the incident. He noted that the story has been blown out of proportion to what actually happened.

Regal admitted he took some pills before everything happened. He went to the toilet and there was a concertina door so he stood there and his foot was stopping the door from shutting.

“I hadn’t locked the door. A stewardess came behind me and said, ‘Excuse me, sir.’ I turned around and nothing funny or clever about it, I peed on the lady’s foot. They landed the plane and I woke up in a jail cell in Alaska. I wasn’t the only person on that plane. I wasn’t the reason that they landed that plane.”

Regal continued, “There was a paparazzi guy in the back who flipped out and started punching people. That was the reason they landed that and they just threw me off. I’m not going to incriminate anyone, but they threw a couple of other wrestlers off because they were doing things as well. They were like me. They won’t have any idea what they were doing. But I do know what they were doing because WCW investigated this and I found out what they were doing. They got away with it. I didn’t. Soon as this went to court, this lady said, ‘No, he wasn’t doing anything malicious. It was just a drunken incident.”

After being let go by WWE last year following 21 years with the company, he signed with AEW this past March where he has since managed The Black Pool Fight Club.

