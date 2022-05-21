The Usos Beat RK-Bro In Title Unification Match On WWE SmackDown

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) battled SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) in a winner take all title unification bout on Friday’s episode of SmackDown after weeks of delaying it.

The match was saved for the main event. It looked like Riddle had suffered an injury in the match, but was working after going to a commercial break. Orton managed to hit an RKO at one point. However, Reigns saved Jimmy while on the top rope and The Usos went over. The Bloodline beat down Riddle and Orton after the match.

WWE made a title unification bout for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles official on the April 15th edition of SmackDown for WrestleMania Backlash only to change it on April 29th SmackDown where RK-Bro teamed with Drew McIntyre and lost to The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match.

The Usos became the SmackDown Tag Team Champions last July at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event by beating Rey & Dominik Mysterio. They held the titles for nearly 300 days, the longest reign in the history of the titles.

Orton and Riddle beat Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) on the March 7th edition of Raw to become the RawTag Team Champions.