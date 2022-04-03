The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Titles At WWE WrestleMania, Rick Boogs Injured

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs were the latest team to step and challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

The match took place on the first night of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium. The bout didn’t go as planned. Boogs tried to pick up The Usos, but his knee went out. The referee threw up the x-sign to signify a legitimate injury. Jimmy with a splash to Nakamura for 2. The Usos hit their tag team finisher for the win.

The Harder Farmer had the recipe to make @rickboogswwe and @ShinsukeN the perfect duo that hits HARDER at #WrestleMania!



Presented by @HARDER. pic.twitter.com/0oRGDaY61l — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022

The match was made official after Boogs defeated Jey Uso in a singles match on the March 12th episode of SmackDown. Nakamura & Boogs interrupted The Usos, who noticed that Boogs’ leg was still wrapped up from the previous week’s attack.

They said they’d agree to give Nakamura & Boogs a title shot at WrestleMania if Boogs could defeat Jey in a singles match so the match happened and Jey worked over Boogs’ leg, but Boogs took off the wrap and revealed that his leg wasn’t injured, which led to Boogs getting the win with a pumphandle slam. Jimmy hit him in the back with a guitar after the match.

The Usos have been SmackDown Tag Team Champions since winning the straps at Money in the Bank last July.

