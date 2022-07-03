The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles At WWE Money In The Bank

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits took place at Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The match was mostly even with both teams having dominant moments. Jey with a super kick to Ford when he was diving off the top rope for 2. However, The Usos went back on the attack on Ford. Ford fought back and tagged in Dawkins. Ford and Dawkins hit the blockbuster for a near fall on Jey.

- Advertisement -

Ford with a dive off the ring post to take out The Usos. Back in the ring, Dawkins with a spinebuster to Jey and a splash off the top rope from Ford for 2 as Jimmy broke up the pinfall. The Usos with superkicks to Ford then the 3D for the win. In a replay, Ford’s right shoulder was off the mat so it ended in storyline controversy.

The two teams have been feuding as of late with members of each team battling it out in singles matches.

The Usos unified the SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Titles by defeating then-Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) in a winner-take-all match on the May 20 edition of SmackDown.