GCW: Gringo Loco’s-The WRLD On Lucha Results(4/1)

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW: Gringo Loco’s- The WRLD on Lucha at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

The show was the seventh PPV that is a part of GCW Collective. GCW: Gringo Loco’s-The WRLD on Lucha main event saw Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Psycho Clown. Wagner and Clown have a history with each other, as Clown made Wagner lose his mask. Another match on the card was Team Gringo vs. Team Laredo in a six-man tag team match.

The event aired live on FITE and is available for $13.99 on Video on Demand. Wrestling fans can also watch all GCW events as part of GCW: Collective for $139.99.

GCW: Gringo Loco’s-The WRLD on Lucha Quick Results

Johnny Caballero defeated Jake Cartwheel Tony Deppen defeated Psicosis Shane Mercer defeated Drago Kid vs. Chris Carter vs.Octagon Jr vs. Aeroboy vs. Golden Dragon in a scramble match Pagano defeated Sadika Team Gringo(Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita & Abismo Negro Jr.) defeated Team Laredo(Laredo Kid, Rey Horus & ASF) in a six-man tag team match AR Fox defeated Ninja Mack Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Psycho Clown

Overall Thoughts on GCW: Gringo Loco’s-The WRLD on Lucha

The event had fun matches that fans may enjoy on VOD. Each match had a great mixture of high-flying offense and physicality. It lasted for about two and a half hours. Sadika and Pagano had one of the best matches on the card, as they didn’t hold back on how physical they got. Wrestling fans may be in awe at how Sadika performed in the match and the punishment she endured.

The finish between Wagner Jr. and Clown may upset people. However, it did set up a future hair vs. mask match. Overall the seventh GCW event delivered another enjoyable event as part of GCW: Collective.