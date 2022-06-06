Theory Retains United States Title At WWE Hell In A Cell

Theory put his WWE United States Title on the line in a match against Mustafa Ali at the Hell In A Cell event in Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

The bout was the co-main event of the evening. Theory heeled it up early. Ali tripped him in the corner, but was tossed off the top rope to the floor. Ali planted him with a DDT and went to the top rope, but missed his fisher and Theory hit his for the win.

Shades of one of the best United States Champions of all time!@AliWWE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/cLxDgLcf7S — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022 - Advertisement -

The match was announced this past Monday night on Raw after Ali faced Tommaso Ciampa where Ali could earn a future United States title shot if he won. Ali ended up winning by disqualification when Theory attacked him. Post-match, Theory said they should just have their title match on this show and Theory continued the attack during the break. Ali chose to fight on despite being hurt. Theory retained after hitting the ATL on Ali.

After that match, Adam Pearce made his way out to tell Theory that even though Vince McMahon was impressed with Theory’s tactics, McMahon has booked a rematch for Hell in a Cell.

This feud started after Ali had returned to WWE TV last month. Ali had been away from WWE TV for several months and even had publicly requested to be released from his WWE contract in January.