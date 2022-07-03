Theory Wins Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Theory can now call himself Mr. Money in the Bank as he won this year’s men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

He beat Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and Madcap Moss at Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Theory was added to the match by Adam Pearce.

The match opened with Omos taking out everyone. Everyone teamed up with Omos with ladders. Moss with a powerbomb to Zayn on a ladder. Riddle did a dive off the top of a ladder to take out everyone. Omos was powerbombed through the announce table. There was a spot where Sheamus had Drew pinned under the ladder, but McIntyre picked up the ladder and Sheamus fell off. Riddle with an RKO to Rollins off the top of the ladder.

Theory now has a contract to challenge any champion in WWE at any time over the next year.

Watch what Theory had to say backstage at Money in the Bank after his big win: