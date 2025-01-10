TNA Champion Nic Nemeth Signs New Contract

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, has re-signed with TNA Wrestling. He’s the reigning TNA World Champion, a title he captured in a six-way elimination match at TNA Slammiversary in July 2024.

Nemeth’s journey with TNA began earlier in 2024 when he initially agreed to a short-term deal of just 10 dates. However, impressed by the company’s vision and the locker room atmosphere, he continued to extend his commitment. His decision to re-sign demonstrates his faith in TNA’s direction and potential for growth.

TNA’s Business Growth

Increased Viewership: The company has been seeing a steady increase in audience numbers, with Nemeth noting that they’re attracting “1% bigger audience every single week”.

Strategic Partnerships: TNA has formed partnerships with major media companies, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s Eurosport India, expanding its reach in the Asian subcontinent.

Streaming Service Launch: The company launched TNA+, a new streaming service, in partnership with Endeavor Streaming, offering fans enhanced access to TNA content.

International Expansion: TNA has partnered with StarTimes to bring exclusive content to over 30 countries in Africa, further extending its global reach.

Live Event Success: TNA has been selling out shows regularly, indicating growing fan interest and engagement.

Nemeth’s re-signing is likely both a result of and a contributor to this positive momentum. His continued presence adds star power and credibility to TNA’s product during this crucial growth period. His decision to stay with aligns with TNA’s goal of expanding into bigger venues and increasing its market share in the professional wrestling landscape.