Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy Set for This Week’s TNA iMPACT

Nic Nemeth and Jeff Hardy will face off in singles action for the first time in 16 years this Thursday on TNA iMPACT (8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide).

The match is the latest meeting for two of TNA’s most legendary stars.

Tensions exploded at Sacrifice 2025 when Nic and Ryan Nemeth attacked the Hardys after a steel cage match, leaving Matt Hardy bloodied. Nic later claimed the Hardys took credit for TNA’s resurgence, fueling a personal grudge.

The feud intensified at Rebellion, where the Nemeths captured the TNA World Tag Team Titles from the Hardys using questionable tactics.

Jeff and Matt have vowed revenge. Thursday’s one-on-one showdown could be the beginning of the end – or just the next chapter in a bitter war between brothers.