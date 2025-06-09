Ace Austin Confirms TNA Exit, Reflects on 6-Year Journey

TNA Wrestling star Ace Austin has officially departed the company after six years, sharing an emotional farewell message on social media that highlighted his deep connection to the promotion that became his wrestling home.

Ace Austin’s Farewell Message

In his heartfelt statement posted on June 8, 2025, Austin reflected: “There’s so much to be said about how phenomenal the last 6 years have been. It’s impossible to caption how much this time has meant to me. I’m grateful for every moment and I’m incredibly proud of the part I played. Representing the company across the world was an honor. This will always be my first home.”

The wrestler continued with gratitude for his colleagues: “Thank you @ThisIsTNA and thank you especially to the one of a kind locker room full of amazing, caring, hard working people who helped shape me into the performer and man I am today. I grew up with you and I will cherish that time forever. We’ve all worked so hard and TNA is better than ever.”

Austin concluded his message on an optimistic note: “They gave me an opportunity to shine and I gave them some of the best years of my life. Together we flourished. One of the best things about #TNA is the door always swings both ways.”

Background on Austin’s TNA Career

Austin joined TNA in 2019 at age 22 and became a cornerstone of the roster, capturing the X-Division Championship three times and the TNA World Tag Team Championship three times as part of the ABC duo alongside Chris Bey.

The 28-year-old’s contract expired and while TNA engaged in negotiations for a new deal, both parties were unable to reach an agreement, with the split described as amicable by former TNA executive Scott D’Amore.

Austin’s final TNA appearance aired on a recent episode of Impact Wrestling, where he faced Mustafa Ali. Following his departure, Austin confirmed his free agency status on social media, posting “Change is Inevitable. It’s not a matter of if… but when. -FREE AGENT-.”

Former TNA executive Scott D’Amore, who originally signed Austin, praised the wrestler’s potential, stating that Austin becoming “a massive star is, indeed, ‘inevitable'” and that “he’s ready for that next chapter.”

Reports suggest Austin turned down TNA’s contract offer because he’s looking to join a larger wrestling promotion.