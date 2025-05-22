HomeNewsTNA
Ace Austin Leaving TNA

by Michael Reichlin

Ace Austin is leaving TNA Wrestling. His contract recently expired, and according to PWInsider, the two sides were unable to agree to terms on a new deal. The former X Division Champion’s final match for TNA takes place Friday night at TNA Under Siege.

Scott D’Amore wrote in his latest D’Amore Drop column:

“Nothing has been said publicly, but Ace Austin’s contract with TNA has come to term.

Ace deciding to leave is amicable — he’s been there since he was barely out of his teens and he’s ready to step up. I signed him, and everything he’s shown since confirmed that Ace Austin becoming a massive star is, indeed, “inevitable.”

He’s ready for that next chapter. I think it is time Ace Austin goes all in on proving he’s one of the best.”

