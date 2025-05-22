Ace Austin Leaving TNA

Ace Austin is leaving TNA Wrestling. His contract recently expired, and according to PWInsider, the two sides were unable to agree to terms on a new deal. The former X Division Champion’s final match for TNA takes place Friday night at TNA Under Siege.

Scott D’Amore wrote in his latest D’Amore Drop column:

“Nothing has been said publicly, but Ace Austin’s contract with TNA has come to term.

Ace deciding to leave is amicable — he’s been there since he was barely out of his teens and he’s ready to step up. I signed him, and everything he’s shown since confirmed that Ace Austin becoming a massive star is, indeed, “inevitable.”

He’s ready for that next chapter. I think it is time Ace Austin goes all in on proving he’s one of the best.”