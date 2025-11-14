AJ Styles Explains Why Having Another TNA Match Isn’t Likely to Happen

During a recent interview with the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, WWE star AJ Styles issued a response to former TNA World Champion Mike Santana wanting to have a “dream match” with him in a TNA ring.

Styles explained that he understands why Santana wants the match but detailed why he believes it will probably never happen, citing the precedent it would set for other main roster talent.

“Honestly, the way he’s talking, he sounds like me with some of the legends that I’ve gotten to wrestle. You know, I just want to be able to learn from them and be in the ring with them and just say that I had the opportunity to wrestle them,” Styles said. “Like, I get it, man. I really do. I was hoping that this would happen. I really was. But then I realized it probably never could, as far as WWE letting me do that. And I’ll tell you why — because as soon as I open those gates for the main roster talent, now everybody’s going to want to do it.”

Styles noted that the current partnership between the two companies is specifically designated for the NXT brand, not for main roster stars like himself.

“So, I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s going to happen, if I’m being honest, but I would like to. Don’t get me wrong,” Styles continued. “What a moment it was when I was able to go back, but yeah, I just don’t see that match happening as of right now. It’s NXT that has the partnership, not the main roster talent”.

Styles, who is in the final year of his in-ring career, did make a non-wrestling appearance for TNA at Slammiversary in July 2025. While he is doubtful a match will occur, he did not close the door completely.

“Listen, I wish I could do it. I think I should be the only guy to do it, but that’s being very selfish. So, we’ll see what happens in the future. I don’t know necessarily, but we’ll find out together.”